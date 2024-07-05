Witness ‘too scared to testify’ in Chinese human trafficking and child labour case

The accused have been out on bail for four years after being arrested during a human trafficking and child labour sting.

Seven Chinese nationals charged with a host of crimes have had their case postponed yet again.

The accused will appear in court again on 25 September this year after one witness had become too afraid to testify, while another was unable to attend court due to private matters.

Five of the accused have been out on bail since their arrest in November 2019, while two are in custody after trying to flee from South Africa while out on bail.

Accused facing Schedule Six offences

The Chinese nationals were arrested in Village Deep during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Departments of Home Affairs, Employment and Labour.

The operation found illegal immigrants of different ages locked in a cotton fibre factory called Beautiful City.

A total of nine different charges have been levelled against the Chinese, including human trafficking, kidnapping, debt bondage and pointing a firearm.

In addition to contravening the Immigration Act, they face charges of illegally assisting person(s) to remain in South Africa, benefitting from the services of a victim of trafficking, conduct that facilitates trafficking and failure to comply with the duties of an employer.

Further court case delays

The counsel representing the accused in the Gauteng High Court explained the reasons for the witnesses being unable and unwilling to appear and also relayed a special request to the state prosecutor.



“It also emerged in Court before the start of proceedings that one of the accused not lined up to testify had approached the prosecutor, Valencia Dube, informing her that she wanted to take a stand and testify,” confirmed Teboho Thejane, Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson.

The defence counsel stated his apprehension around further delays but said some matters were beyond control. He added that he wanted to speak with the accused to address “conflicts of interest”.