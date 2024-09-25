SIU probes Transnet, human settlements and Umzumbe tenders

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they are investigating the procurement of seven contracts at Umzumbe municipality.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating Umzumbe municipality on allegations of serious maladministration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently signed proclamations authorising the SIU to investigate allegations of serious maladministration within Umzumbe, Transnet, the Gauteng department of human settlements and Masilonyana municipality – and to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.

He said the proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between January 2013 and 13 September, 2024.

Kganyago said the tenders under scrutiny include the construction of the Umzumbe municipal offices and the rehabilitation of the Qwabe, Cabhane, Mabheleni, Magabha, Sgananda and Ndletshe roads.

He said the construction of the Isipofu access road, construction work at the Ntelezi Msani Heritage Centre, construction of the Nkanini Indoor Sports Centre and the construction of the Ntatshana access road and bridge are being investigated.

He added the three-year Electrification Turnkey Project (2015 to 2018), by or on behalf of the municipality, is also under investigation.

“The SIU will investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless, or wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality or the state. The investigation will also cover any unlawful or improper conduct by municipality officials, employees, suppliers, service providers, or any other involved parties,” he said.

He added the probe would also examine the poor, defective or late performance by the service providers appointed by the municipality regarding the services delivered, performed or rendered as part of the projects.

“Also, any related activities before January 2013 and after the date of the proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts – will also be investigated,” he said.

Municipality pledges full cooperation with SIU

Umzumbe municipal spokesperson Nompumelelo Langa said the municipality will cooperate with the investigation and assist the SIU in any way it can.

“The municipality has received the Gazette from the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs stating the president has authorised the investigation of the allegations of those mentioned tenders implemented by Umzumbe municipality,” she said.

