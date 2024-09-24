SA man trying to jump fence into Swaziland nabbed with over R400K

The man was charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

The Hawks have confiscated more than R424 000 from a South African man who was trying to skip the country into Swaziland.

The 39-year-old man was handcuffed by the Border Management Authority (BMA) on Heritage Day.

Jumping the fence

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the South African man was trying to cross the Oshoek border of South Africa to Swaziland by jumping through the fence when he was stopped and searched.

“He was holding a black plastic bag whereby cash amount of R424 800 was found and seized. Information was escalated to the Hawks Secunda based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation who took over the crime scene.

“During interrogation, the suspect was asked about the money where was it coming from and where was it taken to. He couldn’t give clear explanation. It was also discovered that the money was not declared as per FIC Act 38 of 2001 in terms of section 54 read with section 30,” Sekgotodi said.

Picture: Saps

Sekgotodi said the man was charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

“The money was seized and booked in the SAP 13. The suspect is expected to appear before the Elukwatini Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 25 September 2024. Investigation continues.

Hawks provincial head Major General Gerber, applauded the vigilance of the BMA.

ALSO READ: Ten suspected drug mules arrested at OR Tambo International in past two months

Drug mules

Meanwhile, authorities have successfully arrested ten suspected drug mules at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two months as authorities ramp up efforts to curb drug trafficking into the country.

In the latest incident, a 30-year-old woman was arrested at South Africa’s busiest airport on Sunday after dozens of small bags of drugs were found in her stomach.

The Namibian woman was caught after getting off a flight from Sau Paolo, Brazil.

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Fannie Masemola reiterated that South Africa was not a safe haven for criminals.

Masemola vowed that anyone breaking the law will be tracked down, regardless of where they try to hide, and will face justice for their crimes.

ALSO READ: Fake bride and Nigerian escorts nabbed with cocaine disguised as sweets at OR Tambo