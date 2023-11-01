Smile Foundation transforms lives of six children with life-changing surgery

The Smile Foundation is set to change the lives of six children through craniofacial surgery.

Six children are to undergo life-changing craniofacial surgery at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital that is set to make them appear normal, thanks to the Smile Foundation.

Three-year-old Muhluri Enhle Chauke of Soweto, who was born with frontal encephalocele, is among the children to undergo surgery in Smile Week, running until Friday.

Frontal encephalocele refers to an opening in the skull through which skin-covered contents of the brain bulge out obtrusively in the region of a baby’s forehead, resulting in an abnormally large head circumference.

Muhluri’s mother, Niyikwe Chauke, shared the emotional strain of her daughter’s daily struggle and the impact it has had on the family.

“When Muhluri was born, I was just a teen, unprepared for her condition. Despite financial challenges, my family has been my rock. All I have ever wanted is the best for my little girl, but the unkindness she faces due to her appearance is heart-wrenching,” she said.

“Finding friends and a daycare that accepts her has been a struggle. Strangers’ stares weigh heavily on us. Finding clothes that fit her because of her large head is another challenge.

“This has affected our whole family. We’ve distanced ourselves from negativity, finding strength in each other and our faith. Muhluri’s beautiful personality is a blessing and her upcoming surgery offers hope for a new life.”

Smile Foundation acting CEO Marc Lubner said children born with deformities affecting their head and facial bones became “far more cognisant of their physical differences from other children the older they get and the more they are expected to engage with the world”.

“Through our many Smile Weeks, the Smile Foundation is geared to assist children like Muhluri from an early age, to help lessen the emotional damage that they will experience later in life.”

Muhluri previously had surgery for the removal of some non-functional brain fragments around her forehead.

Smile Week

During this Smile Week, she will undergo more extensive surgery removing the remaining skin tissue on her forehead and the protruding bone on top of her head, closing the cavity in her forehead and correcting the overall shape of her skull to reduce her head size.

Said Lubner: “Every Smile Week leaves us in awe of the selflessness, generosity and dedication of the surgeons. It is also about medical teams and support staff who give of themselves to touch so many young lives.

“We want to express our gratitude to Prof Tim Christofides for his generous commitment of time in conducting cranio vault remodelling. He is among a select group of plastic surgeons with the expertise to carry out this specialised procedure.”

“We are also deeply grateful to the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital for hosting our initiative for a second time this year.”

Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital neurosurgeon Dr Jason Labuschagne said: “The backlog for craniofacial surgery is immense and many children go untreated. Through the Smile Foundation, we can dedicate a full week to it, making a significant impact.”

