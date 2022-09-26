Hein Kaiser
Journalist
4 minute read
26 Sep 2022
5:11 am
News

Soft-spoken guru gives up her day job to heal people

Hein Kaiser

‘If you have problems emotionally, it will always manifest physically. Always.’

Anna-Marie Viviers. Photo: Facebook
Soft spoken and gentle, reiki master Anna-Marie Viviers doesn’t walk around donning crystals and jingly bits of new age bling. There’s no shoo-waah about her, yet in her presence it’s possible to feel her aura of empathy, even if she’s not dressed like a guru. Viviers gave up a nine to five life in corporate two decades ago when she realised that her calling, to heal, had nothing to do with shuffling papers on a desk. She packed up her desk and changed her journey. Just like that. Heavenly Healing, a healing centre in Benoni, is the result of her...