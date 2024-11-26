Roughly 100 families living in dilapidated Johannesburg building, ‘evacuation’ pending

The Marshall Street building had previously been damaged by fire but occupants have continued to brave the dangerous conditions.

A crumbling building in Johannesburg’s CBD requires urgent attention to address the safety of the occupants.

An inspection of the building was led by MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku on Monday, with a multi-department response needed to address the magnitude of the task.

Located in Marshall Street, the building was previously damaged by fire and is littered with illegal connections and other hazards.

Severe overcrowding

At seven storeys, high families are crammed into the structure via rudimentary subdivided sections.

The MMC noted how roughly 100 families were living in the building, many of them being foreign nationals.

Stagnant, dirty water overflowing from illegal connections, live electricity cables snaking across walls and ceilings still charred from the fire are visible throughout.

“These are terrible living conditions that require immediate intervention. The building fails to meet local by-laws on basic health, fire safety, and structural standards,” stated Tshwaku.

An “evacuation process with various partners” is to be rapidly initiated, confirmed the MMC’s office.

Alleged criminality

Among those who occupy the building, residents told the MMC that drug dealers and other criminals frequented the property.

This was later corroborated as Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department units later found stolen electrical cables In the rear of the property.

Additionally, the Department of Social Development was called to assist four unattended children.

The team of inspectors was told that the building was informally managed by a group taking advantage of their desperation.

“City’s investigative unit will thoroughly investigate the illegal activities, including tenant exploitation through exorbitant rent and the facilitation of criminal networks,” stated the MMC.

Inner-city compliance

The inspection formed part of a drive to identify non-compliant buildings in the CBD that pose a danger to residents.

The MMC followed up the Marshall Street visit with a walkout on of the CBD on Tuesday morning with Mayor Dada Morero to identify service delivery challenges.

Tshwaku claimed a zero-tolerance policy would be taken with dangerous properties in order to restore the dignity of CBD residents.

“We are not only reclaiming these areas but also giving hope to communities who have been neglected and criminalised,” said Tshwaku.

