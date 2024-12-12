R16.6 million spent by Gauteng department for gigs with international stars

The funds were allocated as sponsorships toward events that brought in a host of artists, predominantly from the United States.

Government investment in art may be difficult to quantify when weighing up the influence of local and international acts.

Over the last five years, the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation spent R16.6 billion on nine music events in the province.

Although less than two per year over the period reported, R9 million of that figure has already come from the 2024/25 budget for just three events.

R9 million for three events in three months

The Democratic Alliance’s Gauteng Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR) Kingsol Chabalala commented on the figures after they were presented by the department earlier this week.

He accused the provincial government of prioritising vanity projects over grassroots support as the headliners for the events were all international stars.

In a written provincial legislature response, former MEC for SACR Matome Chiloane detailed the figures.

Three Back to the City concerts were sponsored for a combined R1.1 million, while a Homecoming Africa in 2023 event featuring a host of local artists received R2 million.

BeBe Winans’ live gig at Times Square on the Day of Reconciliation in 2023 cost R2 million, while the 2019 DStv Delicious festival featuring Corrine Bailey Rae came with a R 2.5 million price tag.

The 2024 DStv Delicious festival received the same level of sponsorship from the department, while Dru Hill’s All White Experience and American soul singer Johnny Gills’ double show, received R3.5 million and R3 million, respectively.

‘Support local first’

Chabalala said they would support the outlay if it went to the upliftment of local artists or even athletes in individual sports who have to pay their own way to international events.

“These funds could have been allocated to grassroots initiatives and programmes aimed at discovering and nurturing local talent in Gauteng’s arts and sports sectors,” stated Chabalala.

“The DA is not opposed to our province hosting international artists, however, we believe that when government spends public money on artists, the priority must be to support local,” he concluded.

However, The Citizen was present at the most recent DStv Delicious festival where the 30 Years of Creative Freedom tribute show was sponsored by the department and other government bodies.

The segment featured relatives of late local superstars taking the stage to perform the material of their beloved family members.

It featured Selema Writes, nephew of Hugh Masekela as well as Johnny Clegg’s son Jesse and Mandoza’s sons Tokollo and Harry Tshabalala.

Additionally, the children of the late powerful singer Sibongile Khumalo, Ayanda Khumalo and her brother Tshepo Mngoma, made an appearance among several others.

Commitment from national department

When launching the 30 Years tribute show, Minster of SACR Gayton McKenzie stated that his reign would unlock a treasure chest of funding for creatives.

It’s the year of the artist. My term is the year of the artists, writers, creatives…that’s my term – for the sports people,” McKenzie said in September.

While the department spent R1.1 million on three Back to the City concerts, McKenzie said he wished to quadruple the number.

“I’m gonna make a promise right here, from our department. I do believe that we should have 12 concerts a year. There’s going to be 12 concerts, and we will pay for those concerts,” he said in October.

Additional reporting by Bonginkosi Tiwane

