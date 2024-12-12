From transport to parking: Everything you need to know about Chris Brown concert this weekend

Going to the Chris Brown concert this weekend? We tell you how to navigate it.

Chris Brown performs onstage during Chris Brown – The 11:11 Tour at Barclays Center on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In what is tipped to be the biggest concert in Mzansi this year, the sold-out Chris Brown show is happening on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

The RnB concert will take place at the FNB stadium which has a capacity of 94 736.

Many South Africans will be traveling far and wide for what has been dubbed the ‘Breezy Bowl’ – because it’s bigger than the capacity of the American Superbowl – and transport and parking will be an issue for many attendees.

Brown will be joined by South African act Major League DJs, who’ve been known to get crowds buzzing.

The venue has been marred by incidents in the past, such as the aftermath of the Global Citizen concert. With careful planning, this can be avoided.

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide on how to navigate your way to one of the year’s biggest events. Follow these tips for a better concert experience before and after.

What you need to know:

Chris Brown performs onstage during The 11:11 Tour at Barclays Center on June 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Arrive early to avoid traffic and ensure you don’t miss any action.

Key event details

Show Dates: 14 and 15 December 2024

Venue: FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Gates open: 4pm

Support act: 7pm

Chris Brown performance: 8pm

Transportation options

Park and Ride:

The Park and Ride service is highly recommended for a hassle-free journey.

Departure points: Various locations near the stadium.

Timings: The first buses leave at 3pm; the last return bus departs the stadium at 10:30pm.

Booking: Tickets must be purchased in advance via Park and Ride SA.

Advantages: Dedicated lanes and free undercover parking at departure points.

For more details, contact info@parkandridesa.com or WhatsApp at 071 678 5740.

Gautrain:

Take advantage of the Gautrain for an efficient and eco-friendly journey.

Timings: Trains run every 20 minutes between 9am and 4pm, with reduced frequency after.

Return services: The last train departs Park Station at midnight; the last bus leaves the stadium at 11:30pm.

Payment: Standard Gautrain fares apply.

Tip: Collect Gautrain armbands at stations to ease your concert experience.

Parking: Options include:

Prepaid parking: Book in advance for locations closer to the stadium. This is arranged through Stadium Management.

Free parking: Available at designated areas like PS21 and PS23.

E-Hailing and Drop and Go:

Dedicated zones for e-hailing services are located off Nasrec Road and managed for ease and safety.

Directions: Use the Rand Show off-ramp and follow signage to the transportation hub.

Note: Pick-up zones will be illuminated and secured.

Entry guidelines: Know your gate

Road closures and ticket areas:

Expect road closures around the stadium from 11am. Plan your route via Rand Show Road and Nasrec Road for prepaid parking access.

For standing tickets:

Enter via Gates M or G (wristbands required).

For seated and platinum tickets:

Gates C, H, or K.

For VIP packages:

Use Gate A for early entry or hot seat check-ins.

Prohibited items

Leave large bags, umbrellas, professional cameras, and other restricted items at home. Amnesty bins will be available at entry points for any prohibited items.

Bag policy

Size limit: 15 cm x 20 cm x 30 cm.

All bags will be searched.

Essential tips

Arrive early: Gates close at 8:30pm. Late arrivals may be denied entry.

Keep tickets ready: Download the Ticketmaster app for easy access. Ensure your ticket barcode is live.

Charge your phone: Bring a portable battery if needed.

Stay hydrated: Water will be available at the venue.

Secure belongings: A moon bag under your shirt is recommended.

Available inside the stadium: Alcohol sales require an ID.

Reach the venue’s call centre at 011 247 5300 for assistance.

Lost Items: Report to the Lost & Found kiosk or contact Booysens Police Station post-event.

For updates, stay tuned to the official event’s social media channels.