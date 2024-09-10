South Africa

R2 billion more still needed to complete Giyani water project

The Giyani Water Project has been in the pipeline for 10 years and cost in excess of R4 billion to supply nine out of the 55 intended areas.

Giyani water project still needs R2 billion to complete phase two

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The remaining villages waiting to be linked to the Giyani Water Project may have many more years to go without running taps.

An extra R2 billion is needed to complete the project, with funding not expected to be approved until the 2025/26 financial year.

The project broke ground in 2014 with a 2017 expected completion date. The Giyani water treatment works pipeline was complete in April 2023 but 46 villages have yet to be connected.

Application for funding to be made

In a parliamentary question posed by Economic Freedom Fighters member Mathibe Mohlala, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina outlined the project’s progress.

The minister’s written response confirmed the Mopani District Municipality (MDM) had completed 85% of phase one of the project.  

The project has already squandered billions, and the minister stated that additional funding will need to be approved before proceeding.

“MDM is in the process of applying for Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG) funding to implement Phase two of the reticulation project for the remaining villages,” stated the minister’s response.

“Due to financial constraints and the need to ensure proper planning, phase two of the project will be implemented under the 2025/26 financial year at an estimated cost of R2 billion,” it concluded.

15 villages to be connected by December

The project is designed to cover 55 villages. Only nine have received service with 15 more due to receive service by December.

As for the 31 remaining villages, the minister relayed that the areas were being supplied through water tankers, groundwater sources and existing infrastructure.

The project has been subject to countless delays, including a local chief and property developer halting construction for allegedly demanding compensation.

The traditional leader allegedly wanted R20 million from the project and believed the municipality reneged on the deal by only granting him R10 million.

