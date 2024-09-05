‘They are late’ – Limpopo residents tired of politicians’ promises as Mashatile visits Giyani water project

Mopani District Municipality’s mayor Pule Shayi opens reticulated water to some of the 55 intended villages in Giyani ahead of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s visit to Limpopo. Picture: Alex Japho Matlala

Ahead of Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s visit to Limpopo, the Forum for the Limpopo Entrepreneurs (Fole) asked him to think about how long communities in Limpopo have been waiting for the ANC-led government to supply them with water.

Mashatile will visit the protracted R4.5-billion Giyani bulk water project in the province on Friday.

The Giyani area suffered water shortages for more than two decades. When former president Jacob Zuma visited the Giyani Waste Water Treatment Plant with the former minister Nomvula Mokonyane in October 2014, several community members had been diagnosed with diarrhoea, typhoid, malaria and cholera.

The town was declared a disaster area in 2018 after two main water sources, the Nsami and Middle Letaba Dam, dried up because of drought. The Nkensani Hospital in the town’s central business district (CBD), the Mopani district municipality and the business community had no water at all.

Relatives of patients at the hospital had to bring water in bottles in the wards, while employees at the Mopani district and the Giyani municipalities had to go to the toilet in nearby open fields.

In response, Zuma ordered Mokonyane to turn around the water situation in the area. Mokonyane allegedly instructed Lepelle Northern Water to appoint LTE Consulting, run by Thulane Majola, to work on the project. It was later revealed that Majola was allegedly connected to Mokonyane.

The project commenced in August 2014 and was expected to be completed in 2017. However, the initial R500 million budget escalated to R4.5 billion. Over the years, the project faced constant scrutiny over alleged corruption. The SIU later said the contract awarded to LTE Consulting was irregular and unlawful.

In 2017, Khato Civils, a company that was subcontracted by LTE Consulting, abandoned the project after not being paid for work done. A year later, the Department of Water and Sanitation appointed Construction North to complete the project.

The water project is still not complete.

Over 10 years, four ministers – Mokonyane, Lindiwe Sisulu, Gugile Nkwinti and Senzo Mchunu – have overseen the project, but all failed.

Fole provincial secretary Siviko Mabunda said there was nothing to celebrate when Mashatile visits in Limpopo.

“Both Mashatile and [Water Minister Pemmy] Majodina know very well that we expected them to open taps in August 2017. Ten years later, they are here, but they must know they are late. Our people have been drinking with donkeys, baboons, dogs and chimpanzees for more than nine years.

“They may as well pack their bags and go back to Pretoria, Johannesburg or Cape Town because we are not moved by them being here.”