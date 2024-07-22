At least 24 farms under foot and mouth quarantine in Eastern Cape

Cases of foot and mouth disease in the province have escalated since the first farms indicated they were experiencing an outbreak.

Farmers in the Humansdorp area are urged to implement biosecurity measures to protect the health of their livestock. Picture: iStock

Agricultural minster John Steenhuisen has announced measures to contain a foot and mouth outbreak in the Eastern Cape.

He stated that 24 cases have been identified in the province, with the bulk being reported in Humansdorp.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development asked farmers in the area to implement biosecurity measures to protect the health of their livestock.

Affected farms increase since May

The department identified reported multiple cases of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Humansdorp back in early May.

ALSO READ: Foot and mouth grips part of SA, but does it affect humans?

At the time, the farm concerned, as well as neighbouring farms, were placed under quarantine until laboratory results had been confirmed.

By 20 May, 140 animals had tested positive for FMD, illustrating the highly contagious nature of the disease.

Two months ago, the outbreak was confined to a select number of farms, with Steenhuisen confirming the new figures over the weekend.

“Twenty-three farms in the Humansdorp area and one farm in East London have been confirmed as positive for FMD,” he said, confirming they were all under quarantine.

Vaccination underway

Protecting production and trade was a highest priority for the department, with stakeholders stressing the need for monitoring and tracking of all cloven livestock to stop the spread of FMD.

Vaccinations are being readied with farms within a 10km radius of any positive farm being considered.

The department stated that applications for 46 farms that were free of infection had been received so far, with 30 of those having been approved.

“The applications are prioritised to ensure that the farms at highest risk are vaccinated first,” explained Steenhuisen.

FMD Symptoms and precautions

The National Animal Health Forum released tips for farmers to help prevent the spread of FMD.

It advises limiting contact with those outside the farm as well as ensuring all vehicles that enter and exit the premises are disinfected when entering or leaving the farm.

ALSO READ: Eastern Cape farms in quarantine after outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease

As for basic biosecurity measures, the department stipulates that all cattle, sheep, and goats newly brought onto a farm must be kept separate from the resident herds for at least 28 days.

Symptoms include but are not limited to salivation, blisters in the mouth, limping or hoof lesions

“Should any suspicious clinical symptoms be seen, it should be reported to the local state veterinarian immediately and such animals must not be moved under any circumstances,” the department concluded.