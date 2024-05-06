Foot and mouth grips part of SA, but does it affect humans?

The Kouga municipality in the Eastern Cape has called for patience among motorists as it works to keep the foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak under control.

The Eastern Cape joins KwaZulu-Natal and Free State on the list of areas with unresolved outbreaks in the

country. The Eastern Cape outbreak was reported on 30 April on a farm outside Humansdorp.

Foot and Mouth Disease is categorised as a state-controlled disease due to its potential to inflict substantial economic losses and disrupt agricultural activities.

According to the Kouga municipality a critical control point has been established along the road between Humansdorp and St Francis Bay.

“This measure aims to mitigate the spread of the highly contagious viral infection, particularly as cows frequently cross this road for grazing.”

To contain the outbreak of the Foot and Mouth Disease, authorities have closed the road four times a day to facilitate the safe crossing of cows.

“Following each crossing, an extensive clean-up and disinfection process, lasting about five minutes will be conducted,” said the municipality.

“Throughout this period, the road will remain closed. This will ensure that any potential traces of the virus are eradicated, thus minimising the risk of transmission.”

Motorists are advised to anticipate a 20-minute waiting period during specific times of the day.

The intervals, scheduled from 5am to 5:20am, 9am to 9:20am, 2pm to 2:20pm and 5pm to 5:20pm, serve as windows for the implementation of control measures.

“However, it is important to note that these times may vary depending on prevailing circumstances and operational requirements.”

Where possible, motorists are urged to use alternative routes to minimise disruptions to their travel plans.

Free State outbreak

In February, another Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak was reported on a commercial farm in Free State.

The index farm was placed under quarantine. No movement of animals has been allowed onto or off the farm since. The neighbouring farms were also placed under precautionary quarantine.

The source of the outbreak has not yet been confirmed, but the epidemiological investigation

is ongoing.

Can it spread to humans?

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, Foot and mouth disease is a severe, contagious viral disease of livestock.

Although it is not readily transmissible to humans and is not a public health risk, it can have a negative impact on farmers as it can disrupt the production of livestock.

The government has previously implemented restrictions on the movement of animals during outbreaks. During this time, it is illegal to move cloven-hoofed animals and their products without permission from the state veterinary services.

In 2022, a man was arrested at Masisi in Limpopo for moving goats from the FMD controlled zone into a free zone.

In another case, animals were illegally moved from an FMD controlled area to auctions in two provinces. The auctions were stopped and the premises were placed under quarantine.