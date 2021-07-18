Daily news update: Zuma’s arms deal trial nears, Cele back in Phoenix, Chiefs thrashed in CAF final

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during recess of his corruption trial at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on May 26, 2021. – Jacob Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion. He is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE / POOL / AFP)

The Jacob Zuma foundation said they are concerned by the Pietermaritzburg’s High Court to hear the Thales matter virtually.

Commenting on Twitter on Saturday the foundation said, the statement released by the Office of the Chief Justice that court proceedings of the arms deal trial will proceed on 19 July, virtually. It was postponed late in May.

Police Minister Bheki Cele once again headed to Phoenix, Durban, to help ease the racial tensions the area has endued the past week.

On Thursday Cele confirmed that 15 people have been killed in Phoenix, at first claiming the violence has taken a “racial connotation” then backtracking on the statements. The number of deaths increased by 20 in the area, with several missing, believed to have died in criminal and vigilante acts

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has gazetted new court directions to expedite the prosecution of various criminal cases as well as those related to the recent wave of violence and looting that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The gazetted directions provide for special measures for the processing of cases and accused persons through the magistrates’ courts during the adjusted alert level 4 regulations.

King Mswati III head of state of eSwatini. Picture: AFP.

The king of eSwatini, Africa’s last absolute monarchy, on Friday appointed a new prime minister, ignoring calls for democratic reforms as campaigners said at least two people had died in a new crackdown on protests.

In his first public address since violent demonstrations broke out in the kingdom last month, King Mswati III announced that former pension fund boss Cleopas Dlamini would replace Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini, who died in December after contracting Covid-19.

The tackle was unnecessary as Tawfik was on the Ahly side of the field and posed no danger to Amakhosi at the time. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Kaizer Chiefs will not get a star on their badge yet. This was after Amakhosi were thrashed 3-0 by Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday night.

It is however worth mentioning that it was a long shot for Amakhosi and they should be applauded for making it as far as they did in this continental showpiece.