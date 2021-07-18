Violence acts not part of a society Nelson Mandela aspired to build – ANC

Citizen reporter

Every year the world joins in celebrating the life and times of late former president Nelson Mandela. The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa are doing their part in their celebrations on Sunday.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver a virtual Mandela memorial lecture as part of the ANC’s Mandela Day programme later this evening. In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “On this occasion, we urge South Africans to embrace Madiba’s values and honour his legacy through humanitarian acts and initiatives that acknowledge his never-ending quest to change the world for the better.

“…let us use Mandela Day to provide food to the most vulnerable in our society, to clean up our streets and to start the task of rebuilding. “

Mabe touched on the unrest seen last week which led to a loss of life, 212 dead, looting of malls and shops, and destruction of property and businesses, including attacks on informal traders.

ALSO READ:

“The turmoil was sparked by a political grievance and later hijacked by criminal elements. We welcome swift action taken by the government in dealing with the situation.” Mabe adds these actions do not represent South African society.

“Any destruction of public property in a bid to raise a grievance must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and be dealt with accordingly by the law enforcement agencies,” he says.

Ramaphosa lead the ANC’s clean-up and rebuilding programme in Soweto on Sunday morning.

Take a look below

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects damage done at Jabulani Mall in Soweto, 18 July 2021, after the mall experienced rampant looting last week. The President took part in post-riot clean-up efforts and inspections of the various sites on Nelson Mandela Day. Picture: Michel Bega

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele