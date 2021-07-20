Ticketpro Dome becomes WeBuyCars’ biggest showroom

Citizen Reporter

Just a day after news that the Ticketpro Dome has been sold by owner, Sasol Pension Fund, it has been confirmed that it is going to be turned into a second-hand car dealership.

This after WeBuyCars made an announcement on Tuesday that it has acquired ownership of the dome.

“WeBuyCars has confirmed it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, which it will use to create one of the biggest second-hand car dealerships in the world,” the dealership announced in a statement.

“Apart from cementing our presence in northern Johannesburg, we are confident this growth path will have a positive impact on the economy,” said CEO Faan Van der Walt.

Read the full statement below:https://t.co/64TwPXq9NZ#WeBuyCars #ClickYourNext pic.twitter.com/5OM9BrxOeK— WeBuyCars (@WeBuyCars_SA) July 20, 2021

“We have always been proud of our roots, and this next step in our expansion plan demonstrates our commitment to the South African car market, which has significant growth potential.”

Van der Walt said that the dealership will finally realise its vision to turn the place into a permanent motor showroom that will allowi people to view and test drive a variety of vehicle brands under one roof.

The Dome will be able to store approximately 1,500 vehicles, providing customers with a wide range of vehicle choices.

The announcement of the sale was made by RX Venue Management which had spent 20 years as the official management company for the venue.

The official handover of the venue will wrap up on 7 September.

“The selling of the Ticketpro Dome is extremely disappointing and heartbreaking for our industry. The Ticketpro Dome has been home to many international concerts and events in South Africa, and this will undoubtedly leave a huge void,” said MD of RX Carol Weaving.

“Unfortunately, as we are only the managing company, we were unable to change the outcome of Sasol Pension Fund selling the venue due to force majeure.”

It is with a heavy heart that RX Venue Management today announces that after 20 years of being the management company of South Africa’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, The Ticketpro Dome has now been sold by the owners, Sasol Pension Fund. pic.twitter.com/ktwg6BUl3D— Ticketpro Dome (@Ticketprodome) July 19, 2021

Additional reporting by Kay selisho