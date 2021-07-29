Daily news update: Govt’s R36bn economic package, Ngizwe Mchunu in court, ANC councillor nabbed for looting

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday announced that the government’s total economic package, to assist struggling citizens and businesses devastated by the pandemic and the recent civil unrest, would cost taxpayers about R36 billion.

Mboweni briefed the media after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Sunday to move the country to lockdown level 3.

The minister said the reinstatement of the R350 social relief of distress grant (SRD) would cost around R27 billion.

Former radio DJ Ngizwe Mchunu (centre) appearing at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Facebook.

The state says it has a strong case against former Ukhozi FM host Ngizwe Mchunu, and have opposed his bail application on the grounds that he may be a flight risk.

Mchunu is charged with inciting public violence related to widespread looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng. He is also charged with two counts of contravention of the Disaster Management Act.

Picture: Getty Images

As Transnet recovers from a massive cyberattack earlier this week, South African cybersecurity experts have warned that no one, not even “blue-chip organisations with large security budgets”, are spared.

The state-owned South African rail, port and pipeline company on Tuesday declared the hack as a force majeure after bringing its online systems back in a “staggered manner to minimise further risk”.

On Wednesday, Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said it was all hands on deck to fully restore the system.

An ANC ward councillor in Ekurhuleni has been arrested on charges of theft and public violence related to the recent unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC’s Ekurhuleni region on Tuesday said in a statement it noted the developments around the arrest of the councillor from ward 71. The councillor is from Daveyton and he appeared in court on Tuesday, where he was denied bail.

“The ANC Ekurhuleni region wishes to strongly condemn any acts of criminality attributable to any leaders and public representatives of the ANC,” said TK Nciza, the ANC’s secretary in the region.

Photo: iStock

Johannesburg Water this week warned several neighbourhoods would be without water on Wednesday 28 July and Thursday 29 July as the system will be offline for most of the two days.

Johannesburg Water explained some areas will be left with no running water as a planned ‘water tie-in’ will take the system offline.

More than a 100 ANC members protested in solidarity with people of Palestine at the Israeli Embassy on 25 May 2021 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The South African government has expressed its shock over the African Union (AU) Commission’s decision to grant Israel observer status within the continental union.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said government was “appalled” at the “unjust and unwarranted” decision of the AU Commission.

“The African Union Commission has taken this decision unilaterally without consultations with its members,” Dirco said.