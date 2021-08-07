Zuma’s hospitalisation: ‘No need to be alarmed yet’, says Foundation

Citizen Reporter

Former President Jacob Zuma was admitted to a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre on Friday morning for medical observation.

Zuma’s hospitalisation

The Jacob Zuma Foundation said there is no need to panic just yet. The foundation confirmed the 79-year-old former statesman was admitted for his annual medical routine checkup.

The department of correctional services on Friday said Zuma’s hospitalisation “requires the involvement of the South African Military Health Services”, as has been the case since his incarceration.

The department said, “everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity”.

The Foundation confirms the statement by Correctional Services that indeed H.E President Zuma is in Hospital outside the prison.

Earlier this week, the supporters behind the #FreeJacobZuma campaign said they will approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) in an effort to force his release from prison.

The campaign, led by the former president’s staunch ally and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus, previously indicated the memorandum of demands would be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office with a deadline of 14 days for him to respond.

With no response from Ramaphosa, the group announced in a statement on Wednesday that they will be lodging a case for investigation and prosecution with the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands, under the Rome Statute.

Arms deal corruption trial

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Zuma’s special plea arguments in his arms deal corruption trial will be heard in an open court rather than on a virtual platform, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation has confirmed.

This means that the directive of 15 July, which indicated that the Zuma’s special plea would be heard virtually, has been revoked by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

However, this directive is subject to change at any stage should circumstances arise which make it desirable to do so.

Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla and Molefe Seeletsa.

