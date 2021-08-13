Daily news update: State of Disaster extended, Zodwa Wabantu out on bail and Somizi due in court in October

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Dlamini-Zuma extends State of Disaster by another month



Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogota) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, on Thursday confirmed that the National State of Disaster would be extended for another month.

The changes were gazetted on Thursday – in issue 44986 – under section 3 of the Disaster Management Act of 2002 in terms of section 27(5)(c).

Dlamini-Zuma said she considered the “need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address” the impact of the Covid-19 disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appears on behalf of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 August 2021. The Zondo Commission was set up by former President Jacob Zuma to investigate state capture and corruption in the country. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday slammed claims that placing the State Security Agency (SSA) in the Presidency would result in the abuse of the country’s intelligence service.

Appearing for his second day at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Ramaphosa said he was simply seeking to realign and professionalise the SSA.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he sees nothing wrong with the ANC’s cadre deployment committee discussing the names of candidates the party prefers to be appointed to the judiciary.

Ramaphosa on Thursday told the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that the deliberations of the committee were aimed at the transformation of the judiciary.

He said this should be viewed in a “positive light and spirit” as the ANC had always been at the forefront of transformation in the country.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: @David_Makhura/Twitter.

As the Gauteng province aims to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccination campaign, Premier David Makhura says he is still worried about the slow pace of inoculations for the elderly.

Makhura was speaking in Tshwane on Thursday during an oversight visit to inspect vaccination centres around the area.

He said the provincial government wanted to double the number of vaccinations administered per day to 100,000.

Makhura said focus would be placed particularly on the busy cities and metros of the province.

Zodwa Wabantu was arrested over the long weekend for allegedly breaking curfew rules. Picture: Screengrab, Twitter

Zodwa Wabantu has divulged more about her arrest on Women’s Day in KwaThema, Springs.

The Citizen reporter, Narissa Subramoney, was present during Zodwa’s court appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court, where Zodwa was granted bail after she was charged with contravening the Disaster Management Act.

Videos were shared of Zodwa being detained by the police. In them, officers are seen recording her detention as the controversial entertainer repeatedly shows the officers her work permit.

M-Net and ‘Idols SA’ judge Somizi Mhlongo parted ways for him to deal with his personal issues. Picture: Twitter @IdolsSA

The past year has been a turbulent time for South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo.



Not only has he had to deal with the death of his mother and the breakdown of his marriage but he is set to face the full might of the law, when the matter of his alleged contravention of the Disaster Management Act goes to trial in October.

Speaking outside the Randburg Magistrates Court to The Citizen’s Narissa Subramoney on Thursday, Somizi’s lawyer Jaya Moodley confirmed that the case had been postponed for trial.

After months in court, the man who murdered ‘iKani’ actress Thandeka Mdeliswa has been sentenced. Picture: Twitter

The man who murdered iKani actress Thandeka Mdeliswa may spend the rest of his life in prison.

Mdeliswa, 34, played the role of Khanya Hlophe in the television soapie, iKani.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the court sentenced Siyabonga Mbatha to 25 years for murder, 15 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm and three years imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition.