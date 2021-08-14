Daily news update: Reports of ‘second uprising’ on Monday and SA mourns Dan Sechaba Montsitsi

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

ANC’s mayoral candidate for Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, Mxolisi Siyonzana. Picture: Facebook.

The Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality is set to elect a new executive mayor on Monday during a special council seating.

This follows the announcement by the ANC’s interim provincial committee (IPC) on Thursday to nominate, Mxolisi Siyonzana, as its mayoral candidate.

Siyonzana, an ally of suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, is the current speaker of the municipality and has previously served as its deputy mayor.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina speaking at his book launch. Picture: @mzwandileMasina/Twitter

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says coalition governments are an inevitable reality for the country’s political future, and the ANC, along with other parties, needs to accept this sooner rather than later.

“Coalitions are seemingly an inevitable reality in South Africa and other parts of the developing world. The diverse views from the population do not allow the continuation of a one party domination system,” Masina said.

“So, therefore we need to start to think about how best do we advance some of the policies that have been part of our movement broadly.”

Constitutional Court chamber. Picture: Jeffrey Hotson

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has agreed to start afresh interviews for candidates to fill vacant posts for justices in the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

This follows the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution’s (Casac’s) high court application challenging the constitutionality of the interviews conducted in April.

ALSO READ: Casac files court papers challenging JSC interviews for ConCourt judges

Casac had argued in court papers the manner of questioning of some of the candidates went beyond the bounds of what is permissible to determine the fitness and propriety of the candidates.

A document from intelligence officials has reportedly outlined measures by police to quell planned attacks on law-enforcement entities and public infrastructure on Monday, 23 August 2021.

Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that the document warned of a possible flare-up of violence and looting targeting police stations, military bases and other premises where law-enforcement officials work.

This is apparently meant to make the country ungovernable, according to the report. But it was unclear why the attack was being planned for Monday.

1976 Soweto uprising leader Dan Sechaba Montsitsi. Picture: Screenshot

Dan Sechaba Motsistsi, one of the student leaders who participated in the 1976 Soweto uprising, has passed away.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed the news on Friday morning during a media briefing on government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The minister said Montsistsi died on Thursday evening from Covid-related complications.

Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee have not been on good terms since separating in 2019. Picture: Instagram, @enhlembali_

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa may have dropped a clue that her relationship with her estranged husband DJ Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo) is currently in a better place, after a history of public spats since separating in late 2019.

A post on Instagram this week left social media users wondering if the two had put their troubles behind them.