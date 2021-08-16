Daily news update: Zuma in hospital, PP wants Gordhan’s bank records, Binder wins Austria GP

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said former president Jacob Zuma had a surgical procedure on Saturday, 14 August and other procedures, the ANC has wished him a speedy recovery.

In a statement, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said they are urging “its members and the people of South Africa to keep Comrade Zuma in their thoughts and prayers during this time, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

“As a result, DCS is unable to predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be afforded the best care possible,” the statement read.

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday that he is “deeply concerned” that KwaZulu-Natal has entered Covid-19 third wave.

Speaking during a media briefing, the provincial premier said they had been advised by medical experts that KZN is well and truly in the third wave.

Mkhwebane wants access to Gordhan’s bank records in new investigation – report

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane reportedly wants access to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s bank records.

This is part of a new investigation by the Office of the Public Protector into a forensic company that was hired last year to conduct investigations in the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the Sunday Timesreported.

Kennedy Mweene was the hero for Mamelodi Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs yesterday, making four saves in the penalty shootout to help Downs advance to the semifinals of the MTN8.

Amakhosi and Masandawana could not be separated after extra-time as Chiefs mounted a fine come back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw.

It is Binder’s second MotoGP victory after he won in the Czech Republic last year in his debut season.



Unlike his rivals who pitted to change bikes, Binder opted to stay out on slick tyres and skillfully held off the field to win his second-ever MotoGP.

The Italian Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) finished second, nearly 10secs behind with the Spaniard Jorge Martin (Ducati-Pramac) completing the podium.

A celebration of a life gone too soon, Killer Kau (real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo) was laid to rest in Johannesburg on Sunday.

In the true style of the music genre, Killer Kau’s service was filled with the popular amapiano beats, song and dance. Family and friends said the young artist, just 23 years old was a hard worker, kind-hearted and helped those he loved.