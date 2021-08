The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says the SA High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, is in contact with South African citizens based in neighbouring Afghanistan, where the Taliban took overthe capital Kabul and the presidential palace at the weekend. Several countries, including the United States, are evacuating their citizens and diplomatic staff. Since the takeover by the Taliban, it became clear from an interactions with Dirco officials that the South African government had no concrete information about the plight of South African nationals in Afghanistan. The department was unable to give details about the number of South Africans...

On the political crisis, the South African government appealed to the “authority in power” in Afghanistan to ensure that the rule of law, human rights and safety of Afghans and foreign nationals alike were protected.

Department spokesperson Clayson Monyela said the high commissioner would assist to ensure their safety and provide consular services when needed.

Monyela said Dirco had been informed by the high commission in Islamabad that it was in contact with a number of South African nationals based in Afghanistan.

However, Monyela did not provide the number of South Africans in Afghanistan, nor state which companies they worked for.

He did send a WhatsApp conversation about a South African citizen who managed to get out of Kabul and resurfaced in Doha, Qatar, but there were no further details from the department about the condition of the South African or others in similar situations.

It is understood that employees of South African firms doing business in Afghanistan were trapped in the country.

The department this week confirmed this but could provide further information.

Among South African firms with branches in the country were cellular giant MTN and Standard Chartered Bank but

the situation of their staff remained unclear.

When contacted for comment yesterday, MTN group executive for corporate affairs and sustainability Nompilo Morafo failed to respond to repeated inquiries sent to her via Whatsapp about the situation of the company’s staff in Afghanistan despite promising to reply.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Ghulam

M Isaczai, told the UN Security Council that an inclusive and representative transitional government must be immediately established in Kabul.

Isaczai described the situation in Kabul as “extremely worrying”