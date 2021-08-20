‘Drunken’ soldier identified – SANDF

Citizen Reporter

The South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that the intoxicated man seen in military uniform who was seen in public has been identified.

A video of a visibly drunk soldier, who was in uniform, has been circulating on social media platforms.

‘Disgraceful behaviour’

In a statement, the SANDF expressed its dissatisfaction over the incident that occurred in public.

“The SANDF unreservedly condemns such disgraceful behaviour from our members since we view the military uniform as an important asset.

“Although the date and the exact location of the video has not yet been established, the SANDF is working in close cooperation with the Tshwane Metro Police [Department] officials to determine all details surrounding this incident,” the defence force said.

We have serious social illnesses and they manifest in different forms



Watch this pic.twitter.com/jTgtmxW96w— Engineer Matšhela Koko (@koko_matshela) August 19, 2021

The military also indicated that the soldier, who was absent without leave (AWOL) since 27 July, has since been identified.

“At present the Military Police officers are working tirelessly to determine his whereabouts, and bring him to book. The SANDF would like to state categorically that such behaviour cannot be tolerated from any of our members.

“We can further confirm that when the member on the video has been found, he will face the Court of Military Justice for being AWOL, and drunkenness.”

SANDF chief Rudzani Maphwanya and the military command council rebuked soldiers who put its name in disrepute with dishonourable behaviour in public.

Maphwanya issued a stern warning to all soldiers that the military would not tolerate any ill-discipline and said drastic action would be taken against any member contravening the military disciplinary code.

SANDF deployment extended

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of SANDF soldiers to assist police in maintaining law and order in the country.

The ongoing deployment of 10,000 soldiers was confirmed via a letter on Monday from Ramaphosa to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The deployment was to be extended from 13 August 2021 to 13 September 2021.

The letter, addressed to NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo, was dated 10 August and also confirmed that the deployment would cost nearly R255 million – R254,914,500 to be precise.

As reported by the SABC, the proposal of the reduction of the SANDF deployment was made by then defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula an hour before she was removed during the recent Cabinet reshuffle.