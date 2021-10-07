The truth and nothing but the truth – from Tutu’s lips

Brian Sokutu

Internationally acclaimed Nobel Peace Laureate Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has walked where others feared to tread.

A thorn in the flesh of the Nationalist Party-led government during apartheid, Tutu has equally taken the ANC to task for its failures in the post-democratic SA.

The Citizen selected some of Tutu’s defining quotes: