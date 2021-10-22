School principal accused of appointing his wife and two daughters as teachers

Alex Japho Matlala

A Limpopo principal, whose son-in-law took his own life after he was accused of molesting a minor, is in hot water following nepotism allegations levelled against him.

The principal, from a primary school in Burgersfort in Sekhukhune, had allegedly appointed his wife, two daughters and son-in-law as teachers at the same school he works at.

The move had irked members of the community and the school governing body.

The department of education in Limpopo has since asked him to report at the local circuit offices after the situation at the school proved too volatile.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance and the Economic Freedom Fighters wrote to education department MEC Polly Boshielo demanding swift action be taken against the principal.

Boshielo said in the letters, both parties asked her to intervene in an effort to quell the continuing tensions.

The brouhaha surfaced after parents and pupils raised the allegations.

The allegations were confirmed by the chair of the school governing body, Lizelle Mallo.

“We want the department to suspend the principal so that investigations can run smoothly,” she said.