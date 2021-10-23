Police raids at Mashaba’s behest slammed

While the raids were conducted under the guise of clamping down on violent crime, they were, in truth, aimed at exerting pressure on residents to vacate the “hijacked” buildings and rounding up undocumented migrants.
Police officers sieze generators that are suspected of being stolen during a raid on a hijacked building as part of a raid on Nugget Street in Johannesburg on 23 June 2017. The raids were part of a drive by Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula's visit to gain an appreciation for the Operational Command Centre. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia