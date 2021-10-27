Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
27 Oct 2021
6:15 am
South Africa

Royal Bafokeng, the rich tribe of paupers

Brian Sokutu

Wealth of platinum-rich land doesn’t trickle down to masses.

A platinum mine. Picture: iStock
They may be perceived as Africa’s richest tribe, but poverty-stricken members of the royal Bafokeng nation do not see the wealth of their platinum-loaded land trickling down to the masses. They claim to be sidelined by their king and those close to him in key decision-making. With a net asset value of about R30.9 million gained from royalties paid by several mining companies operating on their land and from mining joint ventures with global platinum giants, most members of the Bafokeng nation have remained destitute. This, despite the Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) owning numerous companies – which include the Royal...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Too late for Eskom to try and fix old power stations, says expert
1 day ago
1 day ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Meshoe's ACPD wants to close the tap of fraud and corruption after elections
4 days ago
4 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

More than R1.5 trillion looted in just five years
4 days ago
4 days ago
PREMIUM!

EDITORIALS

The real cost of corruption astounds
4 days ago
4 days ago