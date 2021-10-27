Royal Bafokeng, the rich tribe of paupers

They may be perceived as Africa’s richest tribe, but poverty-stricken members of the royal Bafokeng nation do not see the wealth of their platinum-loaded land trickling down to the masses. They claim to be sidelined by their king and those close to him in key decision-making. With a net asset value of about R30.9 million gained from royalties paid by several mining companies operating on their land and from mining joint ventures with global platinum giants, most members of the Bafokeng nation have remained destitute. This, despite the Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) owning numerous companies – which include the Royal...

They may be perceived as Africa’s richest tribe, but poverty-stricken members of the royal Bafokeng nation do not see the wealth of their platinum-loaded land trickling down to the masses.

They claim to be sidelined by their king and those close to him in key decision-making.

With a net asset value of about R30.9 million gained from royalties paid by several mining companies operating on their land and from mining joint ventures with global platinum giants, most members of the Bafokeng nation have remained destitute.

This, despite the Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH) owning numerous companies – which include the Royal Bafokeng Resources Proprietary Limited (RBR) and others.

According to North A Economic Forum president Rony Mekgwe, the relations between King Kgosi Leruo Molotlegi and his subjects are so poor that the traditional protocol of consulting the community on key issues is all but nonexistent.

For Mekgwe, the last straw was when RBH CEO Albertinah Kekana took a decision five years ago to reduce the Bafokeng community shareholding in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (Implats) through the sale of 5% shares to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), leaving the Bafokeng with only 6.3%. Earlier, RBH sold its entire 28.68% interest in the JSE-listed Merafe ferrochrome company.

The sale of Bafokeng community shares in Implats has boosted the fortunes of the PIC, making it a major shareholder in the global platinum company, said to be enjoying closer relations with Molotlegi.

While Kekana described the move as “a prudent approach” to portfolio management and in line with its ongoing diversification strategy, Mekgwe on Monday said he was still reeling from “the shock and pain” of “a breach of traditional protocol”.

Some have found it ironic that Kekana – a former chief operating officer with the PIC during the reign of corruption embattled Brian Molefe – has been behind the sale of the Bafokeng community shares to the state-owned corporation in her new role as RBH CEO.

Asked for comment on charges by Mekgwe on the nonconsultation of the Bafokeng community on the sale of the shares to her former employer, Kekana promised that the RBH stakeholder relations unit would respond to The Citizen.

Said Mekgwe: “We were not consulted when the shares were sold to the PIC.

“When we transferred the royalties to shares, we were hoping that our local businesses would be empowered.

“But we were shocked to learn that those shares were sold without us being consulted.

“In terms of the royal protocol, what would normally happen if such a decision is to be taken, we would first discuss it as makgotla (a gathering of clans),” he said.

“We would then go to the general meeting representing all the 32 makgotlas in Phokeng.

“This matter was also never discussed at the general meeting, where key decisions are normally being taken.”

Mekgwe said the drastic change in protocol has rendered the royal Bafokeng nation “hopeless”.

“We are under a control of a few individuals at Phokeng, without a say.”

Asked about the nation’s remaining shares at Implats, Mekgwe said: “I am now not even sure whether we are still shareholders, because decisions are being made without us. If we had a say in that entity, our people would not be suffering in the manner they are, struggling to make ends meet.

“Where have you seen shareholders being treated like this?”

He said Implats management “has been arrogant to us because they are enjoying full protection from royalty”.

– brians@citizen.co.za