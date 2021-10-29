South Africa

News | South Africa

Cheryl Kahla
Deputy Online News Editor
1 minute read
29 Oct 2021
6:12 am

Baby and toddler among five people killed in horror crash near Leratong

Cheryl Kahla

A one-year-old child, a baby and three adults lost their lives.

Picture: iStock

Four people, including a baby and one-year-old toddler, were killed in a horror accident near Leratong Hospital in Gauteng on Thursday evening.

According to the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP), the multiple fatality crash took place on the R41 between R558 and Geba Street near Leratong Hospital in Chamdor, Johannesburg.

Motorists were advised on Thursday evening to avoid the area as emergency response personnel were still active at the scene.

The GTP provided additional information on Friday morning, and confirmed a one-year-old toddler, a baby and three adults had lost their lives.

The driver is in a critical condition, and road closures had been implemented between Geba road and R558 Adcock / Impala.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LOAD SHEDDING

Load shedding: Eskom shifts blame for Gauteng power cuts
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Princess Charlene of Monaco to be reunited with her family soon
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Eskom to add extra generation capacity at cost of R178 billion
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Need an ID for elections? Home Affairs to extend operating hours
24 hours ago
24 hours ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LOAD SHEDDING

Load shedding: Eskom shifts blame for Gauteng power cuts
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

CELEBS AND VIRAL

Princess Charlene of Monaco to be reunited with her family soon
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

LOAD SHEDDING

Eskom to add extra generation capacity at cost of R178 billion
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

LOCAL ELECTIONS 2021

Need an ID for elections? Home Affairs to extend operating hours
24 hours ago
24 hours ago