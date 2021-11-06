Covid-19 SRD grant: ‘No fixed payment dates’ – Sassa

Cheryl Kahla

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) informed all special Covid-19 SRD grant beneficiaries that there is no fixed payment date for the grant.

Special Covid-19 SRD grant

Sassa said that this type of grant needs to be verified in the system every month whether the client is still qualifying to receive the grant.

“Qualified beneficiaries get paid monthly, payment dates are reflected on the system and can be checked at https://srd.sassa.gov.za.”

“Beneficiaries are reminded that this grant is not meant for people who are employed, receive alternative income or registered from UIF and NSFAS system,” the agency said.

Grant payment extension date

Back in October, Sassa extended the date for collection of the unclaimed R350 grants to 30 November 2021.

This means that beneficiaries whose funds were forfeited in August this year can still collect their money at the Post Office after the extension was approved.

Payments not withdrawn by the end of November will be forfeited to the state to fund other government priorities, according to Sassa CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula.

Sassa fighting fraud

Sassa said that by verifying the means test of the beneficiary, the agency is fighting fraud and ensuring that only qualifying people get the grant.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said Sassa’s new IT system was implemented to curb fraud and warns that criminals will be arrested.

“Those who are in the wrong will get arrested because the intention here is to make sure we do not necessarily give people who don’t deserve this amount of money”, he said.

Beneficiaries who need more information are urged to contact the agency’s toll-free number: 0800-60-10-11 or 013-574-9428 from 08:00 to 16:00 during weekdays.

