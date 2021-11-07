Daily news update: ActionSA and EFF in coalition talks, Chiefs win Soweto Derby, Proteas out T20 World Cup

Citizen Reporter

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Twitter @Action4SA

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is still brimming from his party’s impressive performance during the local government elections earlier this week but still wishes they performed better.

Speaking to eNCA on Saturday, Mashaba says a nickname of “key maker” doesn’t fit the bill because the other parties can form governments without them. He said the ANC and the DA can form a coalition without the need for ActionSA.

EFF posters during the 2021 South African municipal elections. Photo: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) announced the formation of a coalition negotiations team, and along with it, released a list of demands.

The list, compiled for the benefit of the African National Congress (ANC) – is quite comprehensive and covers everything from land expropriation and nationalisation to Die Stem.

A vile containing Pfizer vaccine to be administered during the launch of the VaxuMzansi National Vaccine Day Campaign in September. Photo: AFP/RajeshJantilal

Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla, urged people to take the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the imminent fourth wave that could hit the country soon.

We are not oblivious to the fact that we are not yet out of trouble.

Phaahla was speaking during the 2021 Rotary Health Family Day outreach programme at Gomora Informal Settlement, in Pretoria West.

Photo: Sandton Chronicle

Eskom said it was granted permission by the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to temporarily close the N1 Freeway between William Nicol and Rivonia off-ramps on Sunday.

In addition, the Department of Roads and Transport in Gauteng approved the closure of Witkoppen Road between Umhlanga Ave and Estelle Road on Sunday until 4pm.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) informed all special Covid-19 SRD grant beneficiaries that there is no fixed payment date for the grant.

Special Covid-19 SRD grant

Sassa said that this type of grant needs to be verified in the system every month whether the client is still qualifying to receive the grant.

Picture: iStock

This is possibly one of the worst-case scenarios for any man during a safari trip to South Africa, their penis being bitten off.

A 47-year-old Dutchman during his vacation in SA went to a bathroom and let’s just say the snake bit off more than it could chew. The South African cites a report by Urology Case Reports where the man, unnamed, was seating in a toilet seat when a snake struck and bit his genitals.

Photo: Eskom

Two Eskom employees and a supplier were arrested and charged with theft, fraud and corruption related to the disappearance of spares and fuel at the Tutuka power station.

The power utility said it uncovered a “fuel oil crime syndicate” and more arrests are expected.

Keagan Dolly celebrates scoring against Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Soweto derby. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Keagan Dolly struck twice in the second half for Kaizer Chiefs, including a stoppage-time penalty, as they beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 on Saturday in a DStv Premiership Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium.

Pirates’ Linda Mntambo looked like he had earned Pirates a point, capitalising on an error from Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to fire in just four minutes from time.

Rassie van der Dussen was one of the Proteas’ big stars in the T20 World Cup win against England in Sharjah on Saturday. Picture: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

South Africa were left to brood over their poor batting in their opening game against Australia as they beat previously unbeaten England by 10 runs, but were knocked out of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday night on net run-rate.

Losing an important toss and being sent in to bat first, South Africa’s batsmen produced a superb display, their best of the tournament, to hammer 189/2 in their 20 overs.