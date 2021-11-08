Daily news update: Load shedding here to stay, Zuma wants ANC revolt, Sundowns stretch lead

Citizen Reporter

In the current times, it was probably predictable that Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will be with us for the rest of the week.

The power utility says the decision was “regrettable” due to the ongoing insufficient generation capacity and inability to replenish emergency reserves over this weekend.

After ANC’s dismissal performance at polls during the local government elections last week, former president Jacob Zuma reportedly wants a revolt within the part.

The Sunday Times reported that Zuma has called on ANC structures to revolt against the party’s leadership after their worst performance ever in the municipal elections.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said at a press briefing on Sunday that it would not enter into a coalition with the African National Congress (ANC).

While talks between the IFP and ANC are at a national level, the IFP made its stance clear when it comes to local governance in KwaZulu-Natal:

“Where we govern as the IFP, we will not get into a coalition with the ANC. […] We will engage them, but we’ll be expressing our position in terms of a coalition”.

Author, speaker and whistleblower Athol Williams says he was forced to leave South Africa because he felt unsafe after testifying before at the Zondo Commission Inquiry into State Capture.

In a statement released on Sunday, Williams says he was in tears when he boarded a plane on 1 November.

South African men currently make up less than 40% of 12,7 million South Africans who have been fully vaccinated.

The Community Constituency Front (CCF) for Covid-19 is now launching a new campaign, #vacciNATION4MEN, which aims to put men firmly at the centre of efforts to get more people vaccinated.

In what was a true depiction of the biblical story of David versus Goliath, Mamelodi Sundowns were paired with DStv Premiership rookies Marumo Gallants, but the story did not turn out quote like how it played out in the book of Samuel as Sundowns came out on top against the Venda-based side.

Downs beat Xaniseka Mdaka’s side 4-0 in what was another brilliant Peter Shalulile display as the Namibian netted a brace.