‘We are thankful’: Kidnapped Moti brothers found

Caxton News Reporter

The Moti brothers – Zidan (7), Zayyad (11), Alaan (13) and Zia (15) who were kidnapped on 20 October – are back home with their family.

Found unharmed

Maj-Genl Sam Manala, the deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, confirmed to The Review the good news:

Zidan, Zayyad, Alaan and Zia are back home with their family.

In a Facebook message on the Auto Moti group, their parents Naazim and Shakira, praised everyone involved in their safe return and thanked the community for their support.

‘We are thankful’

The post read:

“The parents of Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and little Zidan, Naazim and Shakira Moti are overjoyed by the return of their four sons. We thank Almighty Allah for accepting our prayers and the prayers of so many in South Africa.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to South African Police Services, our political parties, the media, all the social media influencers and everyone who prayed for the safety of our children.

We are thankful that they were set free and when we received a phone call to fetch the children we rushed to the scene full of hope.

All of South Africa supported us and we want to thank one and all for their support and kind prayers. We are looking forward to healing as a family and will appreciate some privacy for a while.

We will talk to the media within a few days. Naazim and Shakira Moti.”

The Moti brothers kidnapping

The four brothers were kidnapped on Wednesday, 20 October after seven armed men blocked the vehicle they were travelling in, with a Kia Sorento and Mercedes-Benz.

They were then forcefully removed and put into the Mercedes-Benz. A massive search operation commenced and continued for three weeks.

This article was originally published on Caxton publication The Review. Read the original here.