Daily news update: Malema gives Mashaba advice, MEC in eight-hour abduction, De Klerk ‘doesn’t deserve state funeral’

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has said that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba should be prepared to compromise to form coalition governments in hung municipalities.

ActionSA on Saturday said it had rejected “a proposal” from the EFF to form coalitions because those coalitions would involve the African National Congress (ANC).

Malema suggested that the EFF and ActionSA use the ANC to get control of municipalities and then govern those municipalities without the ruling party.

Mpumalanga MEC Speedy Mashilo.

The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who hijacked the regional chairperson of the ANC and the MEC for human settlements in Mpumalanga, Speedy Mashilo, on Thursday.

“Two unknown occupants, who were not visible, pointed guns at him and forced him to pull over. He was then forced into their BMW. They drove off with him while another suspect drove his bakkie. The hijackers then travelled towards East Rand with him,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Mohlala said Mashilo was then put in another vehicle and dropped off at a secluded area in Olifantsfontein later that evening.

EFF leader Julius Malema is embraced by AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo as he arrives at the Nkululekweni residence in Mthatha on Saturday.

After promising to purchase a brand new Mercedes-Benz for AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, the EFF has handed over a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV worth more than R1.8 million to the king.

The EFF on Saturday hosted a welcoming ceremony for Dalindyebo at the Nkululekweni residence in Mthatha.

The event was attended by EFF leader Julius Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu as well as the party’s other national leaders, including former EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba addressing media at the IEC ROC in Pretoria on 3 November 2021.

ActionSA on Saturday said it had rejected “a proposal” from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to form coalitions in hung municipal councils.

In a statement, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party’s senate – ActionSA’s highest decision-making body – met on Friday evening and “resolved to close the door on a proposal presented by the EFF”.

However, Mashaba did not give details on which proposal he was referring to exactly that the Red Berets had made to them.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Thembi Nkadimeng.

Former deputy president and the last leader of apartheid South Africa, FW de Klerk, qualifies for an official state funeral. But this doesn’t mean he deserves to be accorded with such a funeral at taxpayers’ expense.

That’s the view of the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, who’s sister, Nokuthula Simelane, was abducted in September 1983 by the special branch of the apartheid police.

Nkadimeng says De Klerk’s death this week has reignited old wounds for her and her family after spending nearly four decades searching for answers about Nokuthula’s disappearance, who was a former Umkhonto we Sizwe operative and anti-apartheid activist.