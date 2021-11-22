Garden Route road closures: Avoid these flooded areas

Cheryl Kahla

Various areas along the Garden Route in the Western Cape are underwater after heavy downpours and subsequently, several roads have been closed.

Schools have been closed and exams cancelled, and emergency service teams have been activated to rescue trapped residents and motorists.

Garden Route floods

George road closures

Heavy rain and extensive flooding caused several road closures, including Langenhoven Street – close to Virgin Active – and Hope Street.

CJ Langenhoven Street

Hope Street (residents rescued)

Cradock Street

Wellington Street

St. Mary Street

R102 (Airport Road)

Fiegland Street, Borchards

Merriman Street closed from Laing Street to Union Street (residents rescued)

Saasveld Road closed

Seven Passes Road in Saasveld closed due to a massive sinkhole in the road

Dormelsdrif: Stormwater overflowing heavily

Denneoord: Eight vehicles with passengers were rescued earlier

Other road closures

Oudtshoorn

Heavy rainfall – all low-lying bridges are closed.

Provincial Traffic despatched to monitor Meiringspoort.

Hessequa

Emergency personnel currently monitoring the situation. No flood damage reported yet.

Mossel Bay

Emergency personnel currently monitoring the situation. Heavy rainfall had been reported as well.

Provincial traffic department dispatched to the Robinson Pass to monitor it.

Bitou

Emergency personnel currently monitoring the situation. Heavy rainfall had been reported and the following roads are affected.

Green Oak Road

Wittedrift Road

Gqamlana Road

Knysna

Emergency personnel currently monitoring the situation. Heavy rainfall had been reported.

Kannaland

Emergency personnel currently monitoring the situation. No flood damage reported yet.



The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) urgently appeals for the public to stay at home if they can, as heavy rain and extensive flooding is causing road closures and other issues across the city.

They would also like to encourage the public to report all flood-related incidents to the 24/7 Emergency Call Centre of GRDM on 044 805 5071.

Flood-related issues

Electricity

Power outages in areas across the city. The municipality is attending. We appeal for your patience as safety issues may impact our electricians’ ability to deal with certain matters.

Traffic department

George Municipality Drivers Licence Testing Centre is currently closed due to a power outage. The municipality will update when reopening.

Motor vehicle registration offices in Hibernia Street are open.

Human settlements

New housing offices are closed today.

Refuse remove delayed

Refuse removal started late due to flooding. The municipality will get to as many areas as possible but will advise any alternative arrangements.

Today’s collection areas are Blanco, Riverlea, Heatherpark, Heatherlands, Glen Barrie, Kraaibosch, Groenkloof, Blue Mountain Village, Herold’s Bay, Victoria Bay and Rondevlei area (George side).

Phone lines affected

Some administrative phone lines connectivity is intermittent. Please try again if you are not immediately successful.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication George Herald. Read the original articles here and here.