Sassa social grant payment dates confirmed for December 2021

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Social Development has confirmed the payment dates for the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants for the month of December 2021.

And Sassa says “there is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day”.

“Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” the agency said.

Sassa social grant payments for December

Wednesday 1 December 2021: Older persons’ Grants

Thursday 2 December 2021: Disability Grants

Friday 3 December 2021: All other grants

Any incidents of fraud should be reported to police, or directly to Sassa on 0800-601-011.

Scams and misinformation

Gold cards not for sale

Several social media users have been spreading misinformation by calling on South Africans to apply for gold Sassa cards.

According to the scammers, beneficiaries “will get R1,850 every month end for three years”, all for the bargain price of R2,500 for one card.

Sassa said cards were not for sale and called on South Africans to report misinformation and related crimes to the authorities.

Fake food parcel vouchers

Earlier this month, Sassa warned beneficiaries about a new food parcel voucher scam and urged citizens to be cautious when sharing personal information online.

The post – which initially began doing the rounds on Facebook – invited beneficiaries to apply for “free social relief food parcel vouchers”. The agency warned:

“The information is fake and does NOT come from Sassa.”

If users clicked on the link, they would have likely been taken to a phishing site. The fraudulent webpage has since been taken down.

Clothes voucher scam

Back in October, the agency also warned against a post inviting beneficiaries to take their Sassa card and ID document to their nearest Pep store.

Beneficiaries were told they would be able to apply for “kids clothes vouchers before 4 November”. This, too, was confirmed to be a scam.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.

