Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 Dec 2021
1:47 pm

KZN top cop accuses Mapisa-Nqakula of lying at unrest hearings

Citizen Reporter

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi disputes the former defence minister's testimony that 800 soldiers were deployed to help the police.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (centre) at SAHRC's hearing into the July unrest. Picture: Twitter/@SAHRCommission

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has disputed former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s testimony at the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC’s) inquiry into the July unrest.

Mapisa-Nqakula had earlier told the inquiry that 800 soldiers were deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to help the police during the riots and looting that had gripped the province.

Mkhwanazi said this was a “blatant lie”.

He claimed that during a meeting with Mapisa-Nqakula on 15 July, he told the minister to stop lying to the public about the deployed soldiers.

Mkhwanazi also accused Mapisa-Nqakula of lying to the SAHRC when she testified that he was uncooperative and withheld information during the meeting.

Mkhwanazi submitted letters to the commission which he claimed showed that the police had communicated with the relevant intelligence structures during the unrest.

Phoenix

The KZN police commissioner also said there was no evidence that police officers watched as Phoenix residents set up barricades and took the law into their own hands.

When questioned about the lack of police action in hotspot areas, such as Phoenix, during the unrest, Mkhwanazi said police could not be held responsible for people deciding to loot, especially with the country’s high levels of poverty and inequality.

Mkhwanazi added that people would not have died if they had stayed home during the unrest rather than taking part in the looting.

