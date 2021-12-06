WATCH: Rage festival boss calls for ‘action against media’ after event cancellation

Siyanda Ndlovu

Greg Walsh, organiser and founder of the Plett and Ballito Rage festivals, has lashed out at mainstream news outlets and called for the events and entertainment industry to “stand up” against the media after the event was called off last week.

This after as 32 guests and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

Walsh said that the media created the hysteria that led to the events being cancelled.

Walsh posted a 10 minutes video on Facebook where he expressed his anger and disappointment about media “pressure” which led to the festivals being called off.

“The events of this last week have really upset me. They have brought deep despair and destruction to our organisations and teams. What is going on cannot continue. It is nonsense,” said Walsh.

“The Media pressure that was mounted on us was extraordinary to listen to lie and lie…. and spread panic and spread hysteria and call on politicians for us to cancel and call on parents for us to cancel and just continue to say things that weren’t true.

“As an industry we need to stand up against the media, we need to call media out on their game because they keep trying to use us as a tool to tell their story, their version of the story and not tell our version of the story.”

Ballito Rage spokesperson Darren Sanders, however, told The Citizen the decision was made collectively to “cancel the event going forward based on the data” that was available.

“Whilst we understand the disappointment that this causes for those who were looking forward to enjoying the festival, these are unprecedented times. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support,” Sanders said.

The annual seven-day matric festivities this year had a strict “no vaccine, no entry” rule.

At least 1,300 tickets had been sold.

A stern warning to parents and pupils not to participate in end-of-year matric parties had been issued by the KwaZulu-Natal government on Wednesday morning.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said in a statement that partaking in these events and celebrations could flout Covid-19 safety protocols and endanger lives.

–Additional reporting by Nica Richards