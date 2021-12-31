South Africa

31 Dec 2021
N3 accident: 26 injured in horror bus crash

On Friday morning, 26 people were injured when the driver lost control of the bus on the N3.

Photo: ALS Paramedics/Twitter

On Friday morning, 26 people sustained injuries when a bus veered off the road and crashed into the barrier on the N3 after the Mariannhill Toll plaza, Durban.

ALS Paramedics attended to the scene shortly after 6am, where 26 people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Emergency personnel was able to stabilise 24 people at the scene. A triage system was set up while additional ambulances were dispatched.

horror accident bus durban n3 26 injured
Photo: ALS Paramedics/Twitter

Two passengers, however, required further medical treatment and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police were at the scene to investigate but said events leading up to the accident are still unclear at this stage.

This is a developing story, more to follow.