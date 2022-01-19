Former GCIS boss Themba Maseko says protection of whistleblowers has ‘become urgent’

Citizen Reporter

The conversation around the protection of whistleblowers in South Africa has been brought back into the spotlight.

Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) director-general (DG), Themba Maseko, has called for the security of whistleblowers to be prioritised.

This comes after former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg’s home was broken into on Tuesday.

The event occurred just days after Maseko’s home was also targeted by burglars.

The incidents come just after the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s report, which was made public earlier this month.

‘A trend’

The former GCIS boss has since expressed concern over the incidents, saying South Africa should be troubled about the attacks on whistleblowers.

“I am extremely worried and I think the whole country should be worried because this is not just about whistleblowers.

“There are a number of people who are witnesses to court cases in all kinds of matters and if you see a trend of witnesses and whistleblowers being threatened it is something we should be worried about as a country. We all saw what happened to Babita [Deokaran],” Maseko said during an interview on 702.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, last year.

She was a high-ranking official at the Gauteng department of health, and a witness in various graft probes.

Maseko, meanwhile, pointed out that the protection of whistleblowers has “become more urgent”.

“I am particularly worried because these incidents happened soon after the release of the Zondo report. More of the whistleblowers may need to testify at a court of law and I think their security becomes more urgent at this point,” he said.

He further noted the negative financial impact that some whistleblowers face after they lost their jobs.

“[Another] issue [is that] many of the [whistleblowers are] going through psycho-social difficulties. I’m aware that many of them who are currently going through depression because their kids are out of school [and] they have lost their houses,” he continued.

In the 874-page report, the commission’s chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that Maseko’s replacement with Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi at the GCIS was one of the earliest acts of state capture by the Guptas.

Maseko testified at the State Capture Commission about his time at GCIS.

Whistleblowers leaving SA

Another whistleblower, Athol Williams, fled South Africa in November last year, saying he feared for his life following his testimony at the commission.

Williams said the government had failed to provide him with protection after receiving warnings from trusted allies and a civil society organisation about threats on his life.

While Williams said the release of the state capture report was “a defining moment”, he indicated that he intends on returning to South Africa, but only when it’s safe to do so.

The former head of legal and compliance at Eskom, Suzanne Daniels, once said she was being made a scapegoat ever since she blew the whistle on state capture at the power utility.

During her testimony in December 2020, Daniels said that she moved abroad due to the threats against her and her family.