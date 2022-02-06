Carnival City evacuated after fire breaks out at casino

Citizen Reporter

The Carnival City casino and hotel, in Brakpan, Gauteng, had to be evacuated on Saturday evening after a fire broke out.

The Brakpan and Benoni central fire stations, as well as the Tsakane fire station, attended the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Ntladi said they suspect the blaze started when an electrical short circuit caused the fiberglass material near the entrance of the casino to catch alight.

“On investigation, it was found that fiberglass material from outside entrance atrium caught alight suspected to have been caused by electrical short circuit,” said Ntladi.

Ntladi added that when emergency services arrived at the scene, firefighters immediately started the fire suppression. Once the flames were extinguished, damping down was conducted and the scene was declared safe.

Ntladi had earlier said that there were many people inside the hotel and casino when the fire started. They all had to be evacuated while the firefighters battled the flames.

In a statement on Saturday night, Carnival City said that authorities had given the all-clear for the casino to reopen. It added that the flames did not spread to the interior of the building.

“Although videos being shared on social media convey a sense of a large fire, this was not the case,” Carnival City said.

ALSO READ: Fires at government institutions are a sad reality for SA

The blaze at Carnival City comes after South Africa has seen numerous fires at government institutions this year. The first fire was at Parliament, when the Old Assembly and New Assembly buildings in the Parliamentary precinct caught alight.

That was followed by a fire at the Waterkloof Airforce Base. The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said the fire erupted from a fuel pipeline above the ground.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Waterkloof Airforce Base fire extinguished

A few days later, police opened an inquiry after the Komani Town Hall, which houses the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, caught fire.

This is what people on social media had to say about the incident at Carnival City:

First week of January, the national assembly was on fire. A week ago, The Komani Town Hall in Queenstown was also on fire. Now it's Carnival City. This is no longer a coincidence, South Africa is under a terrorist attack. pic.twitter.com/C3MQb6rFWK— The Great Venda (@JustJamal_) February 5, 2022

What's next after Carnival City, seems like South Africa will have nothing to show off after few months ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/lVqGNcT5bT— #NativeOfBelaBela (@tsheko2020) February 5, 2022

Something doesn’t add up here????????not so long ago equipment was stolen at GoldReef City now Carnival City is on fire ????nah fam someone is attacking these Casino



Carnival City | GoldReef City https://t.co/PTV4cSSuOx pic.twitter.com/rUrtkI9iGu— ThatGuyYouDontKnowYet (@fisto_sumting) February 5, 2022

NOW READ: MPs told about security upgrade failures leading up to Parliament fire