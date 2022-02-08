Sassa responds to outcry over child support grant ending at 18

Citizen Reporter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says some primary caregivers have expressed outrage over the age limits on government child support grants.

The grants expire when the child turns 18, but caregivers say that government’s child support grants should continue if the child is still at school, regardless of their age.

“Sassa would like to clarify to primary caregivers of child support grant beneficiaries that the grant is only meant for children between the ages of 0-18 years, as soon as the child reaches the age of 18 years the grant lapses,” said the social security agency in a statement.

“The reason for the need to clarify is the outcry from caregivers that their grants have lapsed because their children have attained the age of 18 years but they are still at school.

“The fact that the child is still at school does not qualify them to receive the child support grant as it is only caters for children from the ages between 0-18 years,” reiterates the office.

The following conditions need to be met in order to qualify for the child support grant:

The primary caregiver must be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee;

Both the applicant and the child must reside in South Africa;

The child must be 18 years of age or younger;

Must provide a birth certificate for the child;

The applicant must provide a 13 digit bar coded identity document;

The primary caregiver cannot apply for more than six non-biological children;

The child must not be cared for in a state institution;

The applicant must meet the requirements of the means test.

“Sassa encourages unemployed South Africans who are in need of government support and between the ages 18 and 59 years to apply for the Special Covid-19 R350 SRD Grant using the Sasssa website or WhatsApp: 082 046 8553.”

Make sure to include your name, surname and ID number in the WhatsApp message. You will then receive a message which will detail the next steps you need to follow.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

