SIU probe finds collusion at Joburg TVET college

Getrude Makhafola

An ongoing investigation at the Central Johannesburg TVET College conducted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found alleged collusion between students and landlords when lodging claims at the institution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in 2021 authorising an investigation into allegations of mismanagement of funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority (W&RSETA) at the college’s eight campuses.

The SIU on Tuesday briefed Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on the preliminary findings in the investigation.

Investigators discovered that NSFAS allocated money to the institution for students studying at different colleges, said SIU head Andy Mothibi.

“We also found out that there was collusion between landlords and students. We found that students claimed for accommodation while staying at home and landlords fraudulently amended contracts in order to claim for more days from the college.”

At least 50 implicated individuals will be referred to the NPA for prosecution.

“We will present a full report on the findings at an appropriate time allocated by the committee. There are potential outcomes we will reach informed by the investigation we would have covered.

“We will ensure that there is consequence management based on the evidence and the recovery of funds. We uncovered acts of criminality and as expected, we will refer that evidence to the NPA.”

Other investigations within the Department of Higher Education and Training continued at NSFAS and the National Skills Fund.

