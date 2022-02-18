Citizen Reporter

The Independent Investigative Directorate (Ipid) announced the arrest of a police officer who allegedly abused his 75-year old grandmother.

According to a statement by the Ipid, a case of Assault and crimen Injuria was opened at the Bohlokong police station in Bethlehem.

Shocking abuse of granny

It is alleged the officer urinated and vomited on his 75-year-old disabled grandmother.

“It is alleged that it is not the first time he abuses his grandmother. He is arrested and detained at Bohlokong today (Thursday). It’s DV related,” reads the statement from Ipid.

As per Ipid Spokesperson Grace Langa: “It is alleged the family is putting pressure on the granny to withdraw the case to save his grandson police officer.”

“It is also alleged that the suspect grandson has been abusing her over the pension grant for a while.”

Case may be withdrawn

Langa said other government stakeholder departments are involved in the matter and have submitted a report in this regard.

“The suspect is detained in Bohlokong Police Station in Bloemfontein and will be appearing tomorrow (Friday) the 18th of February 2022 at Bohlokong Magistrate Court for a formal bail application.

“It is possible the case may be withdrawn as a result of interference by others in the family. The suspect was on suspension before committing this alleged offence.”