As South Africans have become accustomed to blocked drains, sewage spillage and the stench of pollution – compounded by many people still lacking access to clean drinking water – Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu is today expected to outline the outcomes of the national summit to address challenges.

With the Statistics South Africa 2019 survey revealing that 3.1% of households fetched water from rivers, streams, stagnant water pools, dams, wells and springs, Mchunu in his opening address called for a radical shift in government thinking on delivering vital services to the people.

Globally, 663 million people have no access to clean water – part of the 40% of the world’s population suffering, due to water scarcity – with women spending 40 billion hours walking to water sources.

Frank in his assessment of water and sanitation delivery failures by government, Mchunu told the summit’s plenary session that South Africans daily experienced the:

Adverse impact of sewage spillages in their neighbourhoods.

Undignified use of “trees as toilets” due to no access to proper sanitation.

Scarcity of clean drinking water – forcing people to source from rivers.

“We are not appointed and paid for describing problems, but to provide service to the people,” he said to thunderous applause from delegates, who included ministers, mayors, traditional leaders, diplomats, experts, industry leaders, nonprofit organisations, environmentalists and water boards.

“It is important to deal with trouble head-on by maximising cooperation to deliver in all spheres of government, instead of pointing fingers at the mayor or the city manager,” he added.

Pledging to streamline water boards and make them operate efficiently, Mchunu said his department would also come up with a national framework on norms and standards regulating sanitation.

“With Dr Sean Philips appointed the new director-general for water and sanitation, we’re going to deal with backlogs.

“We are reviewing water boards in the country and will streamline them in terms of their footprint – to augment and build municipal capacity where there are no engineers.

“It is an anomaly to have three water boards in one province like the North West, while some areas have none. The manner in which water rights are allocated is key.

“We need to look at access to water under the current dispensation – bringing about equity and justice,” said Mchunu.

Describing failure to provide people with water as “a sin”, Mchunu said some communities still queue to fetch “dirty water drunk by animals”.

He said South Africa would enter phase two of the Highlands Water Project, expected to be completed by 2026.

“We are firming up agreements with neighbouring countries to cooperate on water and we also see partnerships with the private sector flourishing.”

The gathering yesterday broke into commissions, with Ministers Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (cooperative governance and traditional affairs), Gwede Mantashe (mineral resources and energy) and Thoko Didiza (agriculture, land reform and rural development) being guest speakers.

Delegates grappled with topics which included water resource management and climate change, the financial stability of the water and sanitation sector and water shortages, including delivery mechanisms that are used by municipalities and water boards.