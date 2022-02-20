Two kidnapped victims rescued after high-speed chase

Citizen Reporter

Three male suspects were arrested on Saturday by undercover Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers in Kensington for hijacking and kidnapping two victims, and allegedly stealing an undisclosed amount of money.

High-speed chase

Two victims were rescued after a high-speed chase with the suspects, who are said to be most wanted by police for hijackings, armed and business robberies in the Jeppe area.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, the suspects were arrested and released on bail after a swift response by officers who witnessed a hijacking and kidnapping at the corner of Orion Street in Kensington.

The officers, while patrolling in the streets, saw the victims being forced out of a Blue Chana Benni by the perpetrators at gunpoint.

Officers then made a U-turn and attended to the crime scene, but the suspects fled.

A Silver Toyota Etios with no registration plates sped off in one direction, while a White Toyota Quantum in another direction.

“Officers then decided to go after the Toyota Quantum as the kidnapped victims were held hostage in the vehicle. A high-speed chase ensued and shots were fired as officers attempted to immobilise the Quantum which was driving recklessly.

“The Toyota Quantum lost control and crashed into a huge tree at corner 11th Avenue and 8th Street, Kensington,” Fihla said in a statement on Sunday.

Suspect at Large

Three male suspects were apprehended, but one suspect fled the scene on foot.

JMPD officers recovered two 9mm pistols on the scene, and the two hostages were rescued with no injuries reported.

Fihla said it’s alleged the hostages were carrying a “large amount of money” that the suspects in the Toyota Etios managed to flee with.

“The JMPD acting Chief of Police Angie Mokasi commends the swift interception and response by the officers. She encourages them to continue to save lives and protect the citizens of Johannesburg.

“The arrested suspects are most wanted for hijackings, armed and business robberies in the Jeppe area, and were currently out on bail.”

The arrested men were charged with hijacking, kidnapping and possession of unlicensed firearms. They were likely to appear in court on Monday.

3 SUSPECTS ARRESTED AND TWO FIREARMS RECOVERED AS JMPD OFFICERS RESCUE KIDNAPPED VICTIMS IN KENSINGTON, JOHANNESBURG#BuyaMthetho #SaferJoburg pic.twitter.com/ILvGSbViMO— Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) February 19, 2022

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

