Tshwane collects R500m through its revenue collection campaign

Just two weeks after its inception, the #TshwaneyaTima revenue collection campaign has managed to recoup over R500 million from businesses, government departments, residential estates and complexes who owe the City of Tshwane (CoT) R17 billion.

Mayor Randall Williams said on Tuesday said that the disconnection campaign was now going to be a new norm for Tshwane residents.

“This campaign has proved to be a step in the right direction to correct the culture of non-payment which ultimately has dire consequences on how a municipality is able to deliver services to its communities,” said Williams.

He said that 1,061 accounts were disconnected in the past two weeks.

“This includes 533 government accounts and 528 business accounts. Meanwhile, a total of 335 defaulting clients responded with payments.

“The campaign is ongoing and we have also started disconnecting defaulting residential areas.”

Williams urged customers not to ignore their bills, but rather to come forward and make arrangements to keep their accounts in good standing.

“Our customer care centres remain open to assist residents with all their municipal queries and to make payment arrangements. The City also offers virtual consultation sessions via Zoom.”

Last week, City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse followed suit, in a bid to collect the outstanding R38 billion in unpaid municipal rates, taxes and levies during the Buya Mthetho campaign.

Phalatse said that this was the last resort to remedy the culture of non payment.

“There are no options available to the city account holders. Unfortunately… as the city, we are left with no option but to terminate the services of these account holders. The culture of non-payment must be remedied, and one such medicine is to take the drastic but necessary step of cutting off services,” Phalatse said.

