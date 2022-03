While the ANC government has avoided taking a firm stance on the Ukraine war, it has become embroiled in a political battle at home as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has unleashed barrages of criticism. Initially, the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) issued a strong statement, with Minister Naledi Pandor calling on Russia to pull its troops out of Ukraine. But she has since been forced to take a back seat as the ANC’s international desk head Lindiwe Zulu has been making public comment on the issue. She refused to condemn the Russian invasion and called only for both...

While the ANC government has avoided taking a firm stance on the Ukraine war, it has become embroiled in a political battle at home as the Democratic Alliance (DA) has unleashed barrages of criticism.

Initially, the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) issued a strong statement, with Minister Naledi Pandor calling on Russia to pull its troops out of Ukraine.

But she has since been forced to take a back seat as the ANC’s international desk head Lindiwe Zulu has been making public comment on the issue. She refused to condemn the Russian invasion and called only for both sides to agree to a ceasefire and to start talks.

University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze said the presidency has abandoned Nelson Mandela’s vision of putting human rights at the core of foreign policy.

Warning about the reputational damage caused by South Africa sending mixed signals on the Ukraine crisis, Kotze said Dirco had emphasised the international legal position – “stressing that any war, in terms of public international definition, is illegal and unjustified, unless it is in the form of defence”.

“With Dirco advocating that SA foreign policy [is] based on human rights and democratisation, the department is going as far back as the Mandela presidency, in terms of what he promoted globally.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa appears not to want to take things that far, only emphasising dialogue, something not in line with the international world position.”

The DA attacked the government for allowing Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise and chief of the SA National Defence Force General Rudzani Maphwanya to attend a function at the Russian embassy in Pretoria last Thursday, the day Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The DA also attacked government for sending a delegation to this week’s gathering to celebrate 30 years of South Africa-Russia relations, describing the move as “insensitive”.

“That is a very sensitive matter because many countries will be critical of us for doing so during the war in Ukraine,” said Kotze.

“Another diplomatic test for South Africa is going to be at the United Nations when countries vote in the General Assembly on this war in Ukraine – on whether to support sanctions against Russia.”

Criticism levelled at the DA by ANC Western Cape leader Cameron Dugmore for organising a pro Ukraine solidarity gathering was “unjustified”, he said.

In a video posted from a Russia-hosted function in Cape Town, Dugmore said: “We are very honoured to be … at a very special event, celebrating 30 years of the relationship between South Africa and Russia.

“The DA has – without consulting anyone – invited people Many countries will be critical of us to gather in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, lighting up a building in Ukrainian colours.

“This shows the bankruptcy of the DA in this province – trying to opportunistically use this conflict, but refusing to be involved in the Palestinian issue.”

Said Kotze: “All political parties have the right to express their opinions on this matter.”

Brics, the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said Kotze, was an insignificant factor on the position adopted by South Africa on Ukraine.

However, historic relations between the ANC and the former Soviet Union mattered. University of Johannesburg politics and international relations professor Siphamandla Zondi said there was an insignificant difference in the line adopted by Dirco and the presidency “because both are calling for stability and cessation of hostilities”.

