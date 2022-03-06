Pressure mounts on SA to call out Russia for its invasion of Ukraine

Citizen Reporter

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has urged South Africa to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid the mounting calls for government to clarify its stance over the ongoing conflict.

In a statement, the foundation said it was grieving for those affected by Russia’s invasion and called for “a cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace”.

“We are troubled by the complexity of the challenge to the world order, and by the vagaries of international rules of engagement. We see the unspeakable danger of nuclear plants coming under attack. We call for a cessation of hostilities and the restoration of peace in the region,” the foundation said on Saturday.

“We have urged the South African government to show leadership at this critical moment and press for a ceasefire so that rigorous negotiations on the future can be mapped out. We have indicated to the government our availability to assist in this regard.

“A lesson to be relearned is that whether we are talking about Ukraine or about the many other crises around the world, when the rule of law is cast aside and strategies of violence adopted, the resulting misery is far more devastating among weak and vulnerable countries.

“It is imperative that channels for peace making, negotiation and dialogue be pursued urgently and relentlessly,” it added.

READ MORE: ‘We don’t take any side’: Dirco denies backtracking on Russia-Ukraine conflict

The foundation’s statement comes after the United States (US) also urged the South Africa government to reprimand Russia.

“We think it’s really important when we look at this unprovoked aggression, this attack against democracy, Russia’s war against Ukraine, Putin’s war on Ukraine. It’s important to say this is wrong,” acting US Ambassador to South Africa, Todd Haskell said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Haskell argued that South Africa’s neutral stance suggested that the government was taking a side, and quoted the words of the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu which states: “In the fight between the oppressor and the oppressed, choosing not to take sides is taking the side of the oppressor.”

EU Ambassador to South Africa Riina Kionka also wanted South Africa to clarify its position.

“We’re puzzled because South Africa sees itself and is seen by the world as a country championing human rights, international law and the rule of law,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in South Africa took to Twitter on Saturday to thank South Africans for their support, saying they had received scores of messages.

“We have received a great number of letters of solidarity from South Africans, both individuals and organisations. We appreciate your support and glad you decided to stand with us today, when Russia, like 80 years ago, is fighting Nazism in Ukraine,” the embassy said.

Many South Africans, however, replied to the tweet by stating they do not support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

‘Not taking sides’

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has defended itself, saying government’s failure to acknowledge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “doesn’t mean endorsing the war”.

Dirco‘s head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, recently told East Coast Radio that government was of the view that dialogue between Russia and Ukraine was needed to end the war.

Earlier this week, South Africa abstained from voting on a United Nations (UN) General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

“Abstaining doesn’t mean we are endorsing what is happening… abstaining means we don’t take any sides,” Monyela said.

ALSO READ: No plans to evacuate South Africans stuck in Ukraine, Russia

In addition, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor backtracked on her statement that Russia must withdraw its forces from Ukraine during her speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday.

Pandor’s change in tune followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reported dissatisfaction regarding Dirco’s statement as it contradicted South Africa’s position on the conflict.

Last Sunday, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele also maintained that South Africa’s position remained mediated dialogue.

South Africa is a member of Brics – an economic grouping consisting of Brazil, Russia, India and China.