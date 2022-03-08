Strike starts at Sibanye-Stillwater gold mines

Marizka Coetzer

The Sibanye-Stillwater strike by the mine unions is back on track again after it was halted for the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration to try and help the company and employees find common ground.

On Tuesday Sibanye-Stillwater received a notice from the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), that the unions intended to embark on protected strike action from the evening shift on Wednesday.

Sibanye-Stillwater chief executive Neal Froneman said it was very disappointing that the two unions had chosen this course of action despite an ongoing engagement to reach an agreement on wages since June last year.

“The offer we made on 4 February 2022 is fair, taking into consideration current inflationary living costs, considering the sustainability of the SA gold operations and the interests of all stakeholders for the long term. The offer is final: wage increases that are higher than inflation are not sustainable and cannot be considered,” he said.

Froneman said the final offer for three years included an R800 increase which included an R100 living out allowance increase per year.

“There are no winners in a strike. Not only would strike action undermine employment and the livelihoods of many people who depend on the SA gold operations, but employees will gain little to nothing from it,” he said.

NUM and Amcu will strike from tonight at Sibanye-Stillwater operations in the Free State and Gauteng.

“NUM is determined to pursue its demand for an increase of R1 00 for surface, underground miners and 6% for artisans, miners and officials,” NUM’s national spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu said.

Democratic Alliance shadow minister of labour Dr Michael Cardo said the strike was deeply regrettable.

“There’s this idea that above-inflation wage increases should be par for the course. “It’s a deeply-rooted notion in the public sector,” he said.

“The strike will jeopardise the sustainability of Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operation and imperil the jobs and livelihoods of all those who depend on it.”

Economist Dawie Roodt said the miners were striking for 1% more on their current annual package.

“If they strike for three days and they get their increase, then they break even. Striking longer than that is dumb because even with the salary increase you will still be at loss because of the days lost due to no work no pay.”