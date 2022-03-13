WATCH LIVE: Cape Town Cycle Tour

Citizen Reporter

The big day is here! Good luck to the thousands of cyclists partaking in the 44th annual Cape Town Cycle Tour today.

It’s quite an emotional day for many as the 2019 event had to be held virtually due to Covid-19 and nationwide lockdowns.

Even though Sunday is set to be wet and windy, we are sure it won’t dampen participants’ excitement. Join in the fun by tuning watching it live as it unfolds.

Several key roads will be closed for the day – find the schedule here.

Cape Town Cycle Tour livestream

The stream below will go live at 5:55am on Sunday 13 March.

If you’re preparing for the big day, take note of all the important bits of information here.

As per the organisers, all proceeds from the Cape Town Cycle Tour will go to two beneficiaries – the Pedal Power Association (PPA) and The Rotary Club of Claremont.

For the past 44 years the Cape Town Cycle Tour, presented by Pick n Pay, has contributed millions of Rand into social upliftment and cycling development through its beneficiaries the Rotary Club of Claremont and the Pedal Power Association.

Weather warning

As per a Saws update shared on Friday, cyclists should prepare for a wet and windy Sunday. Mornings will be cloudy with temperatures ranging between 14 and 16°C.

Showers are predicted for the afternoon, and temperatures along most of the routes will be 20°C, with the exception of the CT City Bowl to Muizenberg route, with a predicted 21°C.

In addition, winds between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour are predicted, which is “very manageable” according to the Tour’s director, David Bellairs.