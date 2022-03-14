“Hello Darlings” Tasneem Moosa a wannabe Anna Delvey?

Faizel Patel

Does Hello Darlings CEO Tasneem Moosa who scammed and disappeared with hundreds of travellers money want to be famous like Anna Delvey as depicted in the true-life story on Netflix’s “Inventing Anna?”

Perhaps, because after almost a week, Moosa has now reached out and spoken to a few people about the circumstances surrounding her alleged swindle of travellers cash.

The ‘Hello Darlings’ travel scam victims have called on law enforcement agencies to bring the swindler to book after losing millions of rands.

Holiday makers booked and paid for expensive holidays through Moosa’s travel company ‘Hello Darlings’, but she never followed through on the lucrative deals that promised up to 50% discount on some holidays.

While Moosa had closed all her social media accounts and ghosted her angry clients, she has now reached out to a few people wanting to explain what actually happened.

One of people she has responded to is anti-crime activist and Interpol #TurnBackCrime Ambassador Yusuf Abramjee.

Abramjee said he contacted the swindler to get a response about the dodgy dealings.

“I texted Hello Darlings CEO, Tasneem Moosa, dubbed the Travel Swinder, with questions. She has responded…”

In the exchange between Abramjee and Moosa, he asks her a series of questions.

Moosa responded saying attorneys had reached out to creditors and that she has been living overseas for years and not “skipped” the country as being reported by Abramjee and others.

“The figures being reported as fact by yourself and other media are also wholly inaccurate. My family is in jeopardy. We have received numerous threats to our lives. How can I until my family is safe? (sic)”

Moosa said she did not set out to harm anyone or take their money.

“I wasn just trying to give the SA public good holidays at affordable prices.”

Moosa told Abramjee that she would agree to an interview.

“If Tasneem does the interview, I have a list of questions to put to her…”

Moosa also claimed that a statement that was undated and unsigned refuting the scam was purportedly from her.

